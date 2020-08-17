 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Monday, August 17th, 2020

Image of St. Clare of Montefalco

St. Clare of Montefalco

Clare was born at Montefalco, Italy, around 1268. As a young woman she joined a convent of Franciscan tertiaries. This group established Holy Cross Convent at Montefalco in 1290, adopting the Rule of ... continue reading

St. Clare of Montefalco St. Amor of Amorbach St. Anastasius IX Bl. Bartholomew Laurel Bl. Caspar and Mary Vaz St. Donatus of Ripacandida St. Drithelm St. Frances Bizzocca Bl. Francis Kuloi Bl. Francis Kurobiove St. Hiero St. James the Deacon St. Jeanne Delanoue
St. John of Monte Marano St. Liberatus Bl. Louis Someyon St. Luke Kiemon St. Mamas of Caesarea Bl. Martin Gomez Bl. Michael Kiraiemon Bl. Miguel Kurobioye St. Myron St. Paul and Juliana St. Theodulus Bl. Thomas Vinyemon

Image of St. Helena

St. Helena

St. Helena was the mother of Emperor Constantine the Great and an Empress of the Roman Empire. Very little is known about Helena's early life, but it is believed she is from Drepanum (later known as ... continue reading

