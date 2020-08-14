Saint of the Day for Friday, August 14th, 2020
St. Maximilian Kolbe
St. Maximilian Kolbe was born as Raymund Kolbe on January 8, 1894, in the Kingdom of Poland, part of the Russian Empire. He was a Polish Conventual Franciscan friar and a martyr in the German death ... continue reading
