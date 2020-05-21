 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Thursday, May 21st, 2020

Image of St. Eugene de Mazenod

St. Eugene de Mazenod

Eugene de Mazenod was born on August 1, 1782, at Aix-en-Provence in France. Early in life he experienced the upheaval of the French Revolution. None the less, he entered the seminary, and following ... continue reading

