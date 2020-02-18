 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Tuesday, February 18th, 2020

Image of St. Simon

St. Simon

In St. Matthew's Gospel, we read of St. Simon or Simeon who is described as one of our Lord's brethren or kinsmen. His father was Cleophas, St. Joseph's brother, and his mother, according to some ... continue reading

