Saint of the Day for Tuesday, February 18th, 2020
St. Simon
In St. Matthew's Gospel, we read of St. Simon or Simeon who is described as one of our Lord's brethren or kinsmen. His father was Cleophas, St. Joseph's brother, and his mother, according to some ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
Bl. Alvarez of Corova
Alvarez was born in either Lisbon, Portugal, or Cordova, Spain. He entered the Dominican convent at Cordova in 1368. He became known for his preaching prowess in Spain and Italy, was confessor and ... continue reading
