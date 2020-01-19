Saint of the Day for Sunday, January 19th, 2020

Fillan, son of Feriach and St. Kentigerna, was also known as Foelan. He became a monk in his youth and accompanied his mother from Ireland to Scotland where he lived as a hermit near St. Andrew's ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

Eusebius, born just a few years after Fabian's death, tells us how Fabian came to Rome after Pope Anteros died in 236. A layperson, and not a very important one, he may have come for the same reason ... continue reading