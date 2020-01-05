Saint of the Day for Sunday, January 5th, 2020
St. John Neumann
This American saint was born in Bohemia in 1811. He was looking forward to being ordained in 1835 when the bishop decided there would be no more ordinations. It is difficult for us to imagine now, ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Andre Bessette
When Alfred Bessette came to the Holy Cross Brothers in 1870, he carried with him a note from his pastor saying, "I am sending you a saint." The Brothers found that difficult to believe. Chronic ... continue reading
St. Padre Pio
Prayers
