Archbishop Dolan Condemns Religious Hatred Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

New York Archbishop Cardinal Timothy Dolan has issued a strong condemnation of what he described as "outbreaks of religious hatred" in the United States in the midst of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The prominent Catholic leader, who chairs the Committee on Religious Liberty for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, called for a collective repentance among those responsible for these acts and urged individuals of goodwill to courageously advocate for peace.



Dolan's statement, published on Wednesday, highlighted the alarming instances of religious hatred that have recently emerged in the United States. He noted that America has historically been a refuge for those fleeing religious persecution, making the current surge in religious animosity deeply troubling.

The Archbishop referenced a tragic incident in October when a 6-year-old Muslim boy in Chicago was fatally stabbed. Authorities confirmed that the attack was a result of the family's landlord specifically targeting them because of their Muslim faith. Cardinal Dolan expressed his deep disappointment upon learning that the accused perpetrator of this heinous crime reportedly identifies as Catholic.

Dolan emphasized that such actions are entirely contrary to the teachings of the Catholic Church. He also mentioned the heightened concerns among the Jewish community as they fear for their safety in the aftermath of the brutal terrorist attacks on October 7.

Following the Hamas attacks against Israel on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,300 Israelis and led to Israel declaring war on Hamas, there have been reports of a rise in antisemitic incidents both in the United States and globally. FBI Director Christopher Wray informed Congress that the threat of antisemitism has reached historically high levels in the United States, and similar incidents of growing antisemitism have been reported worldwide.

In response to these distressing trends, Cardinal Dolan called for a recommitment to fundamental truths. He stressed that every human life holds immeasurable value, and harboring hatred toward one's neighbors represents a grave transgression against God, who created all people in His image and likeness. Furthermore, Dolan reminded that violence only begets more violence, rather than delivering justice.