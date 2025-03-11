 Skip to content

Texas Moves to Display the Ten Commandments in Public Schools

Texas is taking bold steps to reaffirm the role of faith in public life by advancing legislation requiring the display of the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms. The Texas Senate is poised to pass Senate Bill 10 (SB 10), which mandates that every elementary and secondary classroom prominently display the Ten Commandments in a 16-inch by 20-inch frame or poster, ensuring it is "legible for a person with average vision from anywhere in the classroom," according to the legislation.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>

By Abigail James
3/11/2025 (33 minutes ago)

Keywords: Ten Commandments, Texas, US News

