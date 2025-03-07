 Skip to content

Why Do Catholics Eat Fish on Fridays During Lent? Understanding the Practice of Abstinence

For centuries, Catholics have observed the tradition of abstaining from meat on Fridays, particularly during Lent, often replacing it with fish. This practice holds deep spiritual significance and is not simply a dietary choice. Abstinence from meat on Fridays is a form of penance, a way to unite ourselves with Christ's suffering on the cross, and a means to grow in spiritual discipline.

By Abigail James
3/7/2025 (50 minutes ago)

Published in Lent / Easter

Keywords: Abstinence, Catholic, Easter, Lent, Penance

