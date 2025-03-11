We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
United States Added to Human Rights Watchlist Amid Concerns Over Civic Freedoms
The United States has been added to the Civicus Monitor Watchlist, a list identifying countries experiencing a rapid decline in civic freedoms, according to the international non-profit organization Civicus. The group, which focuses on strengthening citizen action and civil society worldwide, included the U.S. in its first watchlist of 2025, alongside the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Italy, Pakistan, and Serbia.
Highlights
3/11/2025 (34 minutes ago)
Published in U.S.
Keywords: Civicus Monitor Watchlist, Donald Trump, Trump Administration
