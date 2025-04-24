We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past this Dear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you. Help Now >

Memorial Mass for Pope Francis - LIVE



The Archdiocese of Los Angeles will hold a special Memorial Mass for Pope Francis on Friday, April 25 at 12:10 pm (Pacific), just ahead of Pope Francis' Funeral Mass in Rome on Saturday, April 26. As the Church prepares for the funeral Mass of Pope Francis on April 26, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles invites the faithful to join in a special Memorial Mass to honor and give thanks for his life and papal ministry. Archbishop Jose H. Gomez will celebrate this Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on Friday, April 25 at 12:10 p.m. All are welcome to gather in prayerful remembrance of the Holy Father.



VIEW LIVESTREAM HERE: https://lacatholics.org/pope-francis/



The funeral Mass from Rome will also be livestreamed on the Archdiocese's Pope Francis tribute page.



VIEW LIVESTREAM HERE: https://lacatholics.org/pope-francis/

By Catholic Online4/24/2025 (1 hour ago) Published in Living Faith Keywords: Pope Francis, Pope Francis funeral, Pope Francis death, Pope Francis Mass, Funeral Mass, Memorial Mass

