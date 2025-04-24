Memorial Mass for Pope Francis - LIVE
FREE Catholic Classes
As the Church prepares for the funeral Mass of Pope Francis on April 26, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles invites the faithful to join in a special Memorial Mass to honor and give thanks for his life and papal ministry. Archbishop Jose H. Gomez will celebrate this Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on Friday, April 25 at 12:10 p.m. All are welcome to gather in prayerful remembrance of the Holy Father.
VIEW LIVESTREAM HERE: https://lacatholics.org/pope-francis/
The funeral Mass from Rome will also be livestreamed on the Archdiocese's Pope Francis tribute page.
VIEW LIVESTREAM HERE: https://lacatholics.org/pope-francis/
(Vatican Media)
Highlights
4/24/2025 (1 hour ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: Pope Francis, Pope Francis funeral, Pope Francis death, Pope Francis Mass, Funeral Mass, Memorial Mass
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
Novena for Pope Francis | FREE PDF Download
-
- Stations of the Cross
- Easter / Lent
- 5 Lenten Prayers
- Ash Wednesday
- Living Lent
- 7 Morning Prayers
- Mysteries of the Rosary
- Litany of the Bl. Virgin Mary
- Popular Saints
- Popular Prayers
- Female Saints
- Saint Feast Days by Month
- Pray the Rosary
Memorial Mass for Pope Francis / Misa para el Papa Francisco
5 Scriptures to Inspire You When You Feel Stuck
Cardinals Hold Third General Congregation, Finalize Novendiales Roles and Meditation Speakers
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Friday, April 25, 2025
- St. Mark: Saint of the Day for Friday, April 25, 2025
- Prayer for Policemen: Prayer of the Day for Friday, April 25, 2025
- Daily Readings for Thursday, April 24, 2025
- St. Fidelis of Sigmaringen: Saint of the Day for Thursday, April 24, 2025
- A Prayer for Special Intentions: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, April 24, 2025
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.