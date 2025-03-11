 Skip to content

Pope Francis No Longer in Imminent Danger as Recovery Progresses

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Home & Family
  4. Living Faith
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

Pope Francis continues to recover from his recent hospitalization, with Vatican officials confirming that his condition has improved. However, doctors remain cautious due to the severity of his initial infection and the complexities of his overall health.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>



(Vatican Media)

(Vatican Media)

Highlights

By Abigail James
3/11/2025 (45 minutes ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Pope Francis, Pope Francis Health, Pope Francis Hospitalization

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Pope Francis No Longer in Imminent Danger as Recovery Progresses

Daily Catholic

Light Your Free Virtual Prayer Candle Today

Light Your Free Virtual Prayer Candle Today

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Help Keep Catholic Online School Free

Help Keep Catholic Online School Free

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.