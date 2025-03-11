Pope Francis No Longer in Imminent Danger as Recovery Progresses
FREE Catholic Classes
Pope Francis continues to recover from his recent hospitalization, with Vatican officials confirming that his condition has improved. However, doctors remain cautious due to the severity of his initial infection and the complexities of his overall health.
Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>
(Vatican Media)
Highlights
3/11/2025 (45 minutes ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: Pope Francis, Pope Francis Health, Pope Francis Hospitalization
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
- Ash Wednesday
- Easter / Lent
- 5 Lenten Prayers
- Stations of the Cross
- 7 Morning Prayers
- Mysteries of the Rosary
- Litany of the Bl. Virgin Mary
- Popular Saints
- Popular Prayers
- Female Saints
- Saint Feast Days by Month
- Pray the Rosary
Pope Francis No Longer in Imminent Danger as Recovery Progresses
-
Who Needs Lent? We do.
-
Pope Francis' Health Remains Stable as He Continues Treatment and Spiritual Exercises
-
Trials and Temptations Do Not End in Failure for Those Who Trust in Christ
-
The Importance of Micronutrients for Health and Well-being
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, March 12, 2025
- St. Fina: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, March 12, 2025
- Prayer to St. Joseph: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, March 12, 2025
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, March 11, 2025
- St. Constantine: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, March 11, 2025
- Act of Love #1: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.