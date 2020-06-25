 Skip to content

A Prayer for Peace of Mind

A prayer by Saint Francis Xavier Cabrini

In these times of uncertainty and anxiety, let us pray for peace of mind. 

By Saint Francis Xavier Cabrini
6/25/2020

A Prayer for Peace of Mind (by Saint Francis Xavier Cabrini)

FORTIFY me with the grace of Your Holy Spirit and give Your peace to my soul that I may be free from all needless anxiety, solicitude and worry. Help me to desire always that which is pleasing and acceptable to You so that Your will may be my will.

AMEN. 

