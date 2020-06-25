We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
A Prayer for Peace of Mind
In these times of uncertainty and anxiety, let us pray for peace of mind.
Saint Francis Xavier Cabrini.
6/25/2020 (1 hour ago)
Published in Living Faith
A Prayer for Peace of Mind (by Saint Francis Xavier Cabrini)
FORTIFY me with the grace of Your Holy Spirit and give Your peace to my soul that I may be free from all needless anxiety, solicitude and worry. Help me to desire always that which is pleasing and acceptable to You so that Your will may be my will.
AMEN.
