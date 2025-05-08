Cardinal Robert Prevost Elected As Pope Leo XIV – First American Pope

In a historic moment for the Catholic Church, the College of Cardinals has elected Robert Prevost as the 267th pope, taking the name Pope Leo XIV. He is the first American to ascend to the papacy, marking a significant shift in the global reach and influence of the Church.



The white smoke rose over the Sistine Chapel at 6:09 p.m. Rome time, signaling the end of the conclave and the start of a new era for the Church. As Pope Leo XIV stepped onto the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica to deliver his first papal blessing, he was met with a wave of applause and prayerful anticipation from the thousands gathered in St. Peter's Square.

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, a native of Chicago, Illinois, was previously the Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and has been known for his pastoral heart and dedication to the mission of the Church. His background as a missionary in Peru and his work with religious orders have positioned him as a bridge between cultures, a quality that many believe will define his papacy.

Pope Leo XIV chose his papal name to honor Pope Leo XIII, who served from 1878 to 1903 and is remembered for his strong stance on social justice and the rights of workers, encapsulated in the landmark encyclical Rerum Novarum. In choosing this name, the new pope signals a commitment to addressing global inequities and advocating for the marginalized.

As the first American pope, Pope Leo XIV is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the Vatican, emphasizing evangelization, global outreach, and a renewed focus on pastoral care. His background as a missionary in South America and his commitment to the teachings of Pope Francis suggest a continuation of the Church's focus on the peripheries and the poor.

"Today, we stand united in prayer, asking the Holy Spirit to guide Pope Leo XIV as he shepherds the Church in these challenging times," said Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State. "May he be a beacon of faith, hope, and love for all the faithful across the world."

As the world awaits Pope Leo XIV's first official address and his vision for the Church, the faithful are called to unite in prayer for the new pontiff, that he may be a true disciple of Christ and a shepherd to all God's people.