Pope Francis Passes Away at Age 88

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of His Holiness, Pope Francis, on April 21st, 2025. The beloved spiritual leader was 88 years old.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1936, Pope Francis was ordained a priest in 1969 and rose through the ranks to become the Archbishop of Buenos Aires in 1998. He was elected as the 266th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church in 2013, and served with unwavering commitment and compassion until his passing.

Pope Francis was widely regarded as a reformer, and his papacy was marked by efforts to modernize and streamline the Church's administration, as well as to promote greater inclusion and social justice. He was a strong advocate for the environment, frequently speaking out on issues related to climate change and the protection of natural resources. He also worked to improve interfaith relations, reaching out to leaders of other faiths and emphasizing the importance of dialogue and mutual understanding.

Throughout his tenure, Pope Francis remained deeply committed to the Church's teachings and traditions, while also embracing a more compassionate and progressive approach to social issues. He was known for his humility, his dedication to the poor and marginalized, and his ability to connect with people of all backgrounds and beliefs.

Pope Francis' passing is a tremendous loss for the Church and for the world. He will be remembered as a compassionate and visionary leader, whose teachings and example inspired millions of people around the globe. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and followers, and pray that his legacy will continue to guide and inspire us in the years to come.