St. Patrick's Day, March 17th - Stations of the Cross: Every Friday of Lent
6 FUN FACTS about St. Patrick and St. Patrick's Day that may surprise you!
St. Patrick's Day is nearly here, the time has come to join and celebrate the Catholic saint.
Highlights
3/17/2023
LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - You may incessantly stand by the notion that all must wear green on March 17, or you might obsessively search for a "leprechaun" or "pot of gold" during the day. However, one thing we are sure of here at Catholic Online, the patron saint of Ireland will be honored.
Here are six fun facts you may not have known about the saint and St. Patrick's day:
1. St. Patrick was not born in Ireland, but rather he was born in Roman Britain in 387 AD.
2. St. Patrick was captured by Irish pirates as a young teen and enslaved by pagans and Druids, leading him to turn to God in captivity.
3. Saint Patrick used the shamrock to explain the Holy Trinity, and entire kingdoms were converted to Christianity after hearing his message.
St. Patrick used the shamrock to explain the Holy Trinity.
4. The largest St. Patrick's Day parade is in Britain, running more than two miles in Birmingham.
5. The first-ever St. Patrick's Day parade was in Boston on March 18, 1737.
Present day St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston.
6. The week of St Patrick's Day is also "Irish Language Week."
