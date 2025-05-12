We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
Help Now >
How Similar Is Pope Leo XIV to St. Leo the Great?
FREE Catholic Classes
In the rich history of the papacy, the name 'Leo' has been carried by some of the most impactful leaders of the Catholic Church, with the first Pope Leo, now known as St. Leo the Great, and the newly elected Pope Leo XIV standing as two notable figures. While separated by over a millennium, there are striking aspects of their leadership that may invite comparison.
Highlights
5/12/2025 (30 minutes ago)
Published in Living Faith
Keywords: St Leo the Great, Pope Leo, Pope Leo XIV
St. Leo the Great, who reigned from 440 to 461, is widely revered for his theological acumen, his decisive leadership during turbulent times, and his profound impact on the development of Church doctrine. Declared a Doctor of the Church, he is best known for his defense of orthodox doctrine against heresies such as Eutychianism and Manichaeism. His Tome of Leo was instrumental in defining the nature of Christ at the Council of Chalcedon, a pivotal moment in Church history.
In contrast, Pope Leo XIV has just begun his pontificate, taking the name 'Leo' as the first American-born pope and a former cardinal known for his pastoral outreach and emphasis on global evangelization. The name choice may signal a desire to evoke the strength and doctrinal clarity of his predecessor, St. Leo the Great. While Pope Leo XIV has yet to fully establish his papal agenda, his early statements emphasize unity in faith and a commitment to evangelization, echoing the firmness and pastoral concern that characterized St. Leo the Great.
Both leaders assumed their roles during challenging times. St. Leo the Great faced the threat of the Huns and Vandals and negotiated directly with Attila the Hun to spare Rome from destruction. Pope Leo XIV inherits a Church grappling with global secularization, internal divisions, and the legacy of Pope Francis, whose papacy was marked by efforts to reconcile differing factions within the Church.
Furthermore, both Leos appear to have a profound sense of pastoral care. St. Leo the Great was renowned for his homilies, in which he emphasized the mercy of God and the pastoral responsibility of the papacy. Pope Leo XIV, in his first homily as pope, urged the faithful to 'bear witness to our joyful faith in Jesus the Savior' in a world where 'a lack of faith is often tragically accompanied by the loss of meaning in life.' This call to a reinvigorated faith mirrors St. Leo the Great's own mission to affirm orthodox belief amidst widespread confusion.
While it is too early to draw definitive parallels, Pope Leo XIV's name choice and early actions suggest a desire to emulate the doctrinal strength, pastoral care, and courage in the face of adversity that defined St. Leo the Great's papacy. As the new pope continues to define his leadership, the Church will watch closely to see how the legacy of his namesake might inspire his mission in the years ahead.
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
Pope Leo XIV – First American Pope
-
- Easter / Lent
- Ascension Day
- 7 Morning Prayers
- Mysteries of the Rosary
- Litany of the Bl. Virgin Mary
- Popular Saints
- Popular Prayers
- Female Saints
- Saint Feast Days by Month
- Stations of the Cross
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Michael the Archangel
- The Apostles' Creed
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Pray the Rosary
Pope Leo XIV Prays at Marian Shrines Following Election
How Similar Is Pope Leo XIV to St. Leo the Great?
Mother’s Day and the Gift of Mary as Mother
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, May 13, 2025
- St. John the Silent: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, May 13, 2025
- Prayer to St. Gabriel, for Others: Prayer of the Day for Saturday, May 10, 2025
- Daily Readings for Monday, May 12, 2025
- Sts. Nereus & Achilleus: Saint of the Day for Monday, May 12, 2025
- Prayer for Travelers: Prayer of the Day for Friday, May 09, 2025
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.