How Similar Is Pope Leo XIV to St. Leo the Great?

In the rich history of the papacy, the name 'Leo' has been carried by some of the most impactful leaders of the Catholic Church, with the first Pope Leo, now known as St. Leo the Great, and the newly elected Pope Leo XIV standing as two notable figures. While separated by over a millennium, there are striking aspects of their leadership that may invite comparison.



St. Leo the Great, who reigned from 440 to 461, is widely revered for his theological acumen, his decisive leadership during turbulent times, and his profound impact on the development of Church doctrine. Declared a Doctor of the Church, he is best known for his defense of orthodox doctrine against heresies such as Eutychianism and Manichaeism. His Tome of Leo was instrumental in defining the nature of Christ at the Council of Chalcedon, a pivotal moment in Church history.

In contrast, Pope Leo XIV has just begun his pontificate, taking the name 'Leo' as the first American-born pope and a former cardinal known for his pastoral outreach and emphasis on global evangelization. The name choice may signal a desire to evoke the strength and doctrinal clarity of his predecessor, St. Leo the Great. While Pope Leo XIV has yet to fully establish his papal agenda, his early statements emphasize unity in faith and a commitment to evangelization, echoing the firmness and pastoral concern that characterized St. Leo the Great.

Both leaders assumed their roles during challenging times. St. Leo the Great faced the threat of the Huns and Vandals and negotiated directly with Attila the Hun to spare Rome from destruction. Pope Leo XIV inherits a Church grappling with global secularization, internal divisions, and the legacy of Pope Francis, whose papacy was marked by efforts to reconcile differing factions within the Church.

Furthermore, both Leos appear to have a profound sense of pastoral care. St. Leo the Great was renowned for his homilies, in which he emphasized the mercy of God and the pastoral responsibility of the papacy. Pope Leo XIV, in his first homily as pope, urged the faithful to 'bear witness to our joyful faith in Jesus the Savior' in a world where 'a lack of faith is often tragically accompanied by the loss of meaning in life.' This call to a reinvigorated faith mirrors St. Leo the Great's own mission to affirm orthodox belief amidst widespread confusion.

While it is too early to draw definitive parallels, Pope Leo XIV's name choice and early actions suggest a desire to emulate the doctrinal strength, pastoral care, and courage in the face of adversity that defined St. Leo the Great's papacy. As the new pope continues to define his leadership, the Church will watch closely to see how the legacy of his namesake might inspire his mission in the years ahead.