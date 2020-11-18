 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Wednesday, November 18th, 2020

Image of St. Rose Philippine Duchesne

St. Rose Philippine Duchesne

St. Rose Philippine Duchesne, Virgin (Feast day - November 18) Born in Grenoble, France, in 1769, Rose joined the Society of the Sacred Heart. In 1818, when she was forty-nine years old, Rose was ... continue reading

Image of St. Nerses the Great

St. Nerses the Great

Bishop and martyr, the father of St. Isaac the Great. A native of Armenia, he studied in Cappadocia and wed a princess who gave birth to Isaac. After she died, he served as a chamber lain in the ... continue reading

Government restrictions on religion hit new high, even before COVID

First Confession and Reconciliation with 'Certificate of Completion'

