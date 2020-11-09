 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Monday, November 9th, 2020

St. Benignus

Bishop of Ireland, the son of Sechnaa, the psalm singer of St, Patrick. Sechnan was a chief in Meath, Ireland, converted by St. Patrick. Benignus became a disciple of St. Patrick and succeeded him as ... continue reading

St. Benignus St. Agrippinus St. Alexander St. Eustolia & Soprata St. Orestes
St. Pabo St. Theodore Tyro St. Ursinus of Bourges St. Vitonus

St. Leo the Great

Saint Leo the Great, also known as Pope Saint Leo I, was born into a Roman aristocratic family. His response to the call of the Lord transformed him into one of the greatest popes of Christian ... continue reading

