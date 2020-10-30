Sterling Silver 15% OFF - Ends Soon
Saint of the Day for Friday, October 30th, 2020
St. Alphonsus Rodriguez
Confessor and Jay brother, also called Alonso. He was born in Segovia, Spain, on July 25, 1532, the son of a wealthy merchant, and was prepared for First Communion by Blessed Peter Favre, a friend of ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Wolfgang
Wolfgang (d. 994) + Bishop and reformer. Born in Swabia, Germany, he studied at Reichenau under the Benedictines and at Wurzburg before serving as a teacher in the cathedral school of Trier. He soon ... continue reading
