Saint of the Day for Friday, October 30th, 2020

Image of St. Alphonsus Rodriguez

St. Alphonsus Rodriguez

Confessor and Jay brother, also called Alonso. He was born in Segovia, Spain, on July 25, 1532, the son of a wealthy merchant, and was prepared for First Communion by Blessed Peter Favre, a friend of ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Bl. Angelus of Acri St. Arilda St. Artemas St. Dorothy of Montau St. Ethelnoth St. Eutropia St. Herbert Bl. Jean-Michel Langevin
Bl. Jeremiah of Valachia Bl. John Slade St. Maximus St. Saturninus St. Serapion of Antioch St. Talacrian St. Theonestus St. Zenobius & Zenobia

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Wolfgang

St. Wolfgang

Wolfgang (d. 994) + Bishop and reformer. Born in Swabia, Germany, he studied at Reichenau under the Benedictines and at Wurzburg before serving as a teacher in the cathedral school of Trier. He soon ... continue reading

