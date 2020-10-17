 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Saturday, October 17th, 2020

Image of St. Ignatius of Antioch

St. Ignatius of Antioch

"I prefer death in Christ Jesus to power over the farthest limits of the earth. He who died in place of us is the one object of my quest. He who rose for our sakes is my one desire." In 107, ... continue reading

Image of St. Luke

St. Luke

Luke, the writer of the Gospel and the Acts of the Apostles, has been identified with St. Paul's "Luke, the beloved physician" (Colossians 4:14). We know few other facts about Luke's life ... continue reading

