Saint of the Day for Sunday, October 11th, 2020
St. John XXIII
The man who would be Pope John XXIII was born in the small village of Sotto il Monte in Italy, on November 25, 1881. He was the fourth of fourteen children born to poor parents who made their living ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Wilfrid
Born in Northumberland in 634, St. Wilfrid was educated at Lindesfarne and then spent some time in Lyons and Rome. Returning to England, he was elected abbot of Ripon in 658 and introduced the Roman ... continue reading
St. Faustina Kowalska
