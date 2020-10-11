 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Sunday, October 11th, 2020

Image of St. John XXIII

St. John XXIII

The man who would be Pope John XXIII was born in the small village of Sotto il Monte in Italy, on November 25, 1881. He was the fourth of fourteen children born to poor parents who made their living ... continue reading

St. John XXIII St. Agilbert St. Alexander Sauli St. Anastasius V St. Ansillo St. Canice St. Ethelburga of Barking St. Eufridus St. Firminus of Uzes
St. Gummarus St. Juliana of Pavilly St. Kenneth St. Maria Soledad St. Nectarius St. Peter Tuy St. Placidia St. Sarmata St. Tharacus

Image of St. Wilfrid

St. Wilfrid

Born in Northumberland in 634, St. Wilfrid was educated at Lindesfarne and then spent some time in Lyons and Rome. Returning to England, he was elected abbot of Ripon in 658 and introduced the Roman ... continue reading

