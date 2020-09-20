 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Sunday, September 20th, 2020

Image of Sts. Andrew Kim Taegon, Paul Chong Hasang, and Companions

Sts. Andrew Kim Taegon, Paul Chong Hasang, and Companions

Feastday: September 20 The evangelization of Korea began during the 17th century through a group of lay persons. A strong vital Christian community flourished there under lay leadership until ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Sts. Andrew Kim Taegon, Paul Chong Hasang, and Companions St. Agatha Chon Kyonghyob St. Agatha Kim St. Agatha Yi St. Agatha Yi Kannan St. Agatha Yi Kyong-i St. Agatha Yi Sosa St. Alex U Seyong St. Anna Kim St. Candida St. Cecilia Yu St. Dionysius St. Eusebia St. Eustace St. Eustachius St. Fausta and Evilasius
St. John Charles Cornay St. Jose Maria de Yermo y Parres St. Lawrence Imbert St. Lucia Park Huisun St. Magalena Ho Kye-im St. Martha Kim Martyrs of Korea St. Paul Chong Hasang St. Agapitus St. Susanna U Surim St. Teresa Yi Mae-im St. Theodore, Philippa, and Companions Bl. Thomas Johnson St. Thomas Son Chason St. Vincent Madelgarus

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Matthew

St. Matthew

Little is known about St. Matthew, except that he was the son of Alpheus, and he was likely born in Galilee. He worked as a tax collector, which was a hated profession during the time of ... continue reading

