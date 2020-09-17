 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Saint of the Day for Thursday, September 17th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Robert Bellarmine

St. Robert Bellarmine

Born at Montepulciano, Italy, October 4, 1542, St. Robert Bellarmine was the third of ten children. His mother, Cinzia Cervini, a niece of Pope Marcellus II, was dedicated to almsgiving, prayer, ... continue reading

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

More Saints of the Day

St. Robert Bellarmine St. Agathoclia St. Ariadne St. Brogan St. Columba of Spain St. Emmanuel Trieu St. Flocellus St. Hildegarde St. Hildegard of Bingen
St. Justin St. Lambert of Maastricht St. Narcissus and Crescentio St. Peter Arbues St. Rodingus St. Satyrus of Milan St. Theodora St. Uni St. Valerian, Niacrinus, & Gordian

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Joseph of Cupertino

St. Joseph of Cupertino

St. Joseph was born in 1603 at Cupertino, in the diocese of Nardo in the Kingdom of Naples. After spending his childhood and adolescence in simplicity and innocence, he finally joined the Franciscan ... continue reading

September 2020
S M T W T F S
12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930
October 2020
S M T W T F S
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
St. Benedict Home Blessing Door Hanger BOGO 50% OFF
Face Mask with Cross BOGO 50% OFF

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Through pain and suffering, the Virgin Mary is always here for us

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.