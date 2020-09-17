We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Saint of the Day for Thursday, September 17th, 2020
St. Robert Bellarmine
Born at Montepulciano, Italy, October 4, 1542, St. Robert Bellarmine was the third of ten children. His mother, Cinzia Cervini, a niece of Pope Marcellus II, was dedicated to almsgiving, prayer, ... continue reading
More Saints of the Day
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Joseph of Cupertino
St. Joseph was born in 1603 at Cupertino, in the diocese of Nardo in the Kingdom of Naples. After spending his childhood and adolescence in simplicity and innocence, he finally joined the Franciscan ... continue reading
More Saints
- Trending Saints:
- St. Cornelius
- St. Michael the Archangel
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Kateri Tekakwitha
St. Philomena
Find SaintsPopular Saints
Saints by Alphabet
Saint of the Day
Female Saints
Saint Feast Days by Month
Patron Saints by Alphabet
American Saints
African/Black Saints
Irish Saints
Japanese Saints
Martyr Saints
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Hail, Holy Queen
- Ave Maria - Hail Mary
- Padre Nuestro - Our Father (Lord's Prayer)
- Prayer to the Holy Spirit
FREE Catholic Online School
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Cornelius
- St. Michael the Archangel
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Kateri Tekakwitha
Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.