Saint of the Day for Thursday, September 10th, 2020

St. Salvius of Albi

Bishop of Albi and a friend of Pope St. Gregory I the Great. Also called Sauve, he was a native of Albi and, originally a lawyer, he entered a monastery and served for a time as a monk before ... continue reading

St. Salvius of Albi St. Achilleus Bl. Agnes Takea Bl. Agnes Tsao-Kou Ying Bl. Angelus Orsucci Bl. Anthony Kiun Bl. Anthony of Korea Bl. Anthony Sanga Bl. Anthony Vom St. Apollinaris Franco St. Autbert Bl. Bartholomew Shikiemon St. Barypsabas St. Candida the Younger St. Cosmas of Aphrodisia Bl. Damien Yamiki Bl. Dominic Nakano St. Dominic Shamada St. Finian St. Francis de Morales St. Frithestan Bl. Gundislavus Fusai St. Hyacinth Orfanel Bl. John Kingoku Bl. John of Korea
St. Joseph of St. Hyacinth St. Leo Satsuma Bl. Louis Kawara Bl. Lucy de Freitas Bl. Mary Tokuan & Mary Choun Bl. Mary Tanaura Bl. Mary Tokuan & Mary Choun St. Menodora Bl. Michael Shumpo Bl. Michael Yamiki St. Nemesian, Felix, and Companions Bl. Paul Tanaka St. Peter Martinez Bl. Peter Nangashi Bl. Peter of Avila Bl. Peter Sampo Bl. Peter Sanga Bl. Richard of St. Ann Bl. Sebastian Kimura Bl. Thecla Nangashi St. Theodard of Maastricht Bl. Thomas of the Holy Rosary Bl. Thomas Sherwood St. Veranus of Vence

St. Paphnutius

The holy confessor Paphnutius was an Egyptian who, after having spent several years in the desert under the direction of the great St. Antony, was made bishop in the Upper Thebaid. He was one of ... continue reading

