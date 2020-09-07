Saint of the Day for Monday, September 7th, 2020

On the death of Clovis, King of the Franks, in the year 511 his kingdom was divided between his four sons, of whom the second was Clodomir. Thirteen years later he was killed fighting against his ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

According to legend Adrian was a pagan officer at the imperial court of Nicomedia. Impressed by the courage of a group of Christians who were being tortured, he declared himself a Christian and was ... continue reading