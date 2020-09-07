 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Monday, September 7th, 2020

Image of St. Cloud

St. Cloud

On the death of Clovis, King of the Franks, in the year 511 his kingdom was divided between his four sons, of whom the second was Clodomir. Thirteen years later he was killed fighting against his ... continue reading

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Adrian

St. Adrian

According to legend Adrian was a pagan officer at the imperial court of Nicomedia. Impressed by the courage of a group of Christians who were being tortured, he declared himself a Christian and was ... continue reading

September 2020
S M T W T F S
12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930
October 2020
S M T W T F S
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
