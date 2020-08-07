Saint of the Day for Friday, August 7th, 2020

In 1523, the Church was in sad shape. People could not get the spiritual nourishment they needed from the large numbers of uneducated and even immoral priests who took their money but returned ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

Saint Dominic was born in Caleruega, Spain in 1170. His parents were members of the Spanish nobility and related to the ruling family. His father was Felix Guzman, and was the royal warden of the ... continue reading