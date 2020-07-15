 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Wednesday, July 15th, 2020

St. Bonaventure

St. Bonaventure, Bishop and Doctor of the Church (Feast day-July 15) St. Bonaventure, known as "the seraphic doctor," was born at Bagnoregio, in the Lazio region of central Italy, in 1221. He ... continue reading

St. Bonaventure St. Abudimus Bl. Alphonsus de Vaena St. Andrew Nam-Thuong Bl. Anne Jahouvey Bl. Anthony Francisco St. Apronia St. Athanasius St. Baldwin St. Benedict St. Catulinus St. David of Sweden St. Donald of Ogilvy St. Edith of Polesworth St. Egino St. Esternus
St. Eutropius St. Jacob of Nisibis Bl. James Andrade Bl. Joanninus de San Juan Bl. John Fernandez Bl. Mark Caldeira Bl. Nicholas Dinnis Bl. Peter Berna St. Peter Tuan St. Philip St. Plechelm St. Pompeius Maria Pirotti St. Secundinus, Agrippinus, Maximus, Fortunatus, & Martialis St. Seduinus St. Swithun St. Vladimir

St. Carmen

According to my resources, the name Carmen is a derivation of Carmel which is one of the titles given to Our Blessed Mother, namely, Our Lady of Mount Carmel. This is the patronal feast of the ... continue reading

