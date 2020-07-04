Saint of the Day for Saturday, July 4th, 2020

Elizabeth was a Spanish princess who was given in marriage to King Denis of Portugal at the age of twelve. She was very beautiful and very lovable. She was also very devout, and went to Mass every ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

Cofounder of the Barnabites. Born in 1502 in Cremona, Italy, Anthony became a medical doctor. In 1528 he was ordained a priest and cofounded the Barnabites, the religious congregation so called ... continue reading