Saint of the Day for Saturday, June 20th, 2020

St. Vincent Kaun

Martyr of Japan. A native of Korea, he was brought to Japan in 1591 as a prisoner of war and was subsequently converted to Christianity. Entering the Jesuits, he studied at the Jesuit seminary of ... continue reading

St. Aloysius Gonzaga

St. Aloysius was born in Castiglione, Italy. The first words St. Aloysius spoke were the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary. He was destined for the military by his father (who was in service to Philip ... continue reading

June 2020
S M T W T F S
123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930
July 2020
S M T W T F S
1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031

