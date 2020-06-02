 Skip to content

Free World Class Catholic Education for Anyone, Anywhere - Click Here

Saint of the Day for Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of Sts. Marcellinus and Peter

Sts. Marcellinus and Peter

Though we know very little about these two martyrs under Diocletian, there is no question that the early church venerated them. Evidence of the respect in which they were held are the basilica ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Sts. Marcellinus and Peter St. Ada St. Adalgis St. Blandina St. Bodfan St. Erasmus
St. Eugene St. John de Ortega Martyrs of Lyons St. Nicholas Peregrinus St. Pothinus

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Charles Lwanga and Companions

St. Charles Lwanga and Companions

For those of us who think that the faith and zeal of the early Christians died out as the Church grew more safe and powerful through the centuries, the martyrs of Uganda are a reminder that ... continue reading

June 2020
S M T W T F S
123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930
July 2020
S M T W T F S
1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Free Catholic PDF's

How to Pray the Rosary, Hail Mary, Our Father, Saints, Prayers, Coloring Books, Novenas, Espanol and more. All FREE to download and faithful to the Magisterium.

Download Now >

Faith never fails

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.