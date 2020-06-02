Saint of the Day for Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020
Sts. Marcellinus and Peter
Though we know very little about these two martyrs under Diocletian, there is no question that the early church venerated them. Evidence of the respect in which they were held are the basilica ... continue reading
St. Charles Lwanga and Companions
For those of us who think that the faith and zeal of the early Christians died out as the Church grew more safe and powerful through the centuries, the martyrs of Uganda are a reminder that ... continue reading
