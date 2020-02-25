 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Saint of the Day for Tuesday, February 25th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Tarasius

St. Tarasius

St. Tarasius was subject of the Byzantine Empire. He was raised to the highest honors in the Empire as Consul, and later became first secretary to the Emperor Constantine and his mother, Irene. When ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Tarasius St. Ananias II St. Ananias III St. Aventanus St. Caesarius of Nazianzus St. Callistus Caravario Bl. Constantius Bl. Didacus Carvalho
Bl. Domenico Lentini Bl. Dominic Lentini St. Donatus St. Luigi Versiglia Bl. Maria Adeodata Pisani St. Nestor of Magydos St. Victorinus St. Walburga

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Isabel of France

St. Isabel of France

Sister of St. Louis and daughter of King Louis VIII of France and Blanche of Castile, she refused offers of marriage from several noble suitors to continue her life of virginity consecrated to God. ... continue reading

February 2020
S M T W T F S
1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
March 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Mardi Gras' several names and traditions: How is it celebrated around the world?

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.