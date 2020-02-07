 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Friday, February 7th, 2020

St. Moses

Arab hermit and bishop who is called “the Apostle of the Saracens.” He lived in the desert regions of Syria and Egypt, caring for the local nomadic tribes. When the Romans imposed peace upon the ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

St. Jerome Emiliani

Jerome Emiliani lay chained in the dark dirty dungeon. Only a short time before he had been a military commander for Venice in charge of a fortress. He didn't care much about God because he didn't ... continue reading

