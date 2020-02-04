 Skip to content

I'll hold you in my Heart Valentine Pendant 15% OFF >

Saint of the Day for Tuesday, February 4th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Joan of Valois

St. Joan of Valois

Joan of Valois, 1464 - 1505, was the second daughter of Louis X1,  King of France, and Charlotte of Savoy, She was born on April 23,   1464. At the ge of two months she was betrothed to ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Joan of Valois St. Aldate St. Andrew Corsini St. Aventinus of Chartres St. Eutychius St. Gilbert of Sempringham St. John de Britto Bl. John Speed St. John Stone St. Joseph of Leonissa
St. Liephard St. Modan St. Nicholas Studites St. Nithard St. Obitius Bl. Rabanus Maurus St. Rembert St. Theophilus the Penitent St. Vincent of Troyes St. Vulgis

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Agatha

St. Agatha

St. Agatha, also known as Agatha of Sicily, is one of the most highly venerated virgin martyrs of the Catholic Church. It is believed that she was born around 231 in either Catania or Palermo, Sicily ... continue reading

February 2020
S M T W T F S
1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
March 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

New app aims to help young Catholics build community

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.