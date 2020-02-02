Saint of the Day for Sunday, February 2nd, 2020

St. Joan de Lestonnac was born in Bordeaux, France, in 1556. She married at the age of seventeen. The happy marriage produced four children, but her husband died suddenly in 1597. After her children ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

Saint Blaise was the bishop of Sebastea and a doctor. The first known record of the saint's life comes from the medical writings of Aëtius Amidenus, where he is recorded as helping with patients ... continue reading