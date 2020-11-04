 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Wednesday, November 4th, 2020

Image of St. Charles Borromeo

St. Charles Borromeo

Saint Charles Borromeo was born on October 2, 1538 at the castle of Arona on Lake Maggiore near Milan. His father was the Count of Arona and his mother a member of the House of Medici. He was the ... continue reading

St. Charles Borromeo St. Birrstan St. Clarus St. Joannicus of Mount Olympus Bl. Martha Le Bouteiller St. Modesta
St. Nicander and Hermas St. Philologus and Patrobas St. Pierius St. Pierius St. Vitalis

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Elizabeth

St. Elizabeth

What we know of St. Elizabeth comes from the Gospel, the book of Luke, in particular. In Luke, Elizabeth, a daughter of the line of Aaron, and the wife of Zechariah, was "righteous before God" and ... continue reading

