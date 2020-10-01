Saint of the Day for Thursday, October 1st, 2020

Generations of Catholics have admired this young saint, called her the "Little Flower", and found in her short life more inspiration for their own lives than in volumes by theologians. Yet ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

Leger was raised at the court of King Clotaire II and by his uncle, Bishop Didon of Poitiers. Leger was made archdeacon by Didon, was ordained, and in about 651, became abbot of Maxentius Abbey, ... continue reading