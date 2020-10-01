 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Thursday, October 1st, 2020

Image of St. Therese of Lisieux

St. Therese of Lisieux

Generations of Catholics have admired this young saint, called her the "Little Flower", and found in her short life more inspiration for their own lives than in volumes by theologians. Yet ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Therese of Lisieux St. Abreha and Atzbeha (Aizan and Sazana) St. Aizan and Sazana (Abreha and Atzbeha) St. Aretas and Companions St. Bavo Bl. Caspar Fisogiro St. Dodo Bl. Edward James St. Fidharleus Bl. John Robinson St. Melorius
St. Nicetius of Trier St. Nicetius St. Piaton St. Ralph Crockett St. Remigius Bl. Robert Widmerpool Bl. Robert Wilcox St. Romanus the Melodist St. Verissimus, Maxima, and Julia St. Virila

Image of St. Leger

St. Leger

Leger was raised at the court of King Clotaire II and by his uncle, Bishop Didon of Poitiers. Leger was made archdeacon by Didon, was ordained, and in about 651, became abbot of Maxentius Abbey, ... continue reading

