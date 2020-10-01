Saint of the Day for Thursday, October 1st, 2020
St. Therese of Lisieux
Generations of Catholics have admired this young saint, called her the "Little Flower", and found in her short life more inspiration for their own lives than in volumes by theologians. Yet ... continue reading
More Saints of the Day
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Leger
Leger was raised at the court of King Clotaire II and by his uncle, Bishop Didon of Poitiers. Leger was made archdeacon by Didon, was ordained, and in about 651, became abbot of Maxentius Abbey, ... continue reading
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
More Saints
St. Philomena
Find SaintsPopular Saints
Saints by Alphabet
Saint of the Day
Female Saints
Saint Feast Days by Month
Patron Saints by Alphabet
American Saints
African/Black Saints
Irish Saints
Japanese Saints
Martyr Saints
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.