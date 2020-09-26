 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Saturday, September 26th, 2020

Image of Sts. Cosmas & Damian

Sts. Cosmas & Damian

Sts. Cosmas and Damian were brothers, born in Arabia, who had become eminent for their skill in the science of medicine. Being Christians, they were filled with the spirit of charity and never took ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Vincent de Paul

St. Vincent de Paul

St. Vincent de Paul was born to a poor peasant family in the French village of Pouy on April 24, 1581. His first formal education was provided by the Franciscans. He did so well, he was hired to ... continue reading

Influencer for God: 15-year-old 'computer whiz' Carlo Acutis to be beatified on October 10

