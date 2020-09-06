Sign up for a chance to win an exquisite rosary!
Saint of the Day for Sunday, September 6th, 2020
St. Eleutherius
A wonderful simplicity and spirit of compunction were the distinguishing virtues of this holy man. He was chosen abbot of St. Mark's near Spoleto, and favored by God with the gift of miracles. A ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Cloud
On the death of Clovis, King of the Franks, in the year 511 his kingdom was divided between his four sons, of whom the second was Clodomir. Thirteen years later he was killed fighting against his ... continue reading
