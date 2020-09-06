 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Sunday, September 6th, 2020

Image of St. Eleutherius

St. Eleutherius

A wonderful simplicity and spirit of compunction were the distinguishing virtues of this holy man. He was chosen abbot of St. Mark's near Spoleto, and favored by God with the gift of miracles. A ... continue reading

St. Eleutherius St. Arator St. Cagnoald St. Chainaldus St. Cottidus, Eugene, & Companions St. Dionysius St. Donatian
St. Faustus St. Felix and Augebert St. Maccallin St. Magnus of Füssen St. Onesiphorus St. Petronius Bl. Thomas Tsughi

Image of St. Cloud

St. Cloud

On the death of Clovis, King of the Franks, in the year 511 his kingdom was divided between his four sons, of whom the second was Clodomir. Thirteen years later he was killed fighting against his ... continue reading

