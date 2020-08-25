 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Tuesday, August 25th, 2020

Image of St. Louis King of France

St. Louis King of France

St. Louis, King of France, patron of Tertiaries, was the ninth of his name. He was born at Poissy, France, in 1214. His father was Louis VIII, and his mother was Blanche, daughter of Alfonso VIII of ... continue reading

St. Louis King of France St. Eusebius St. Genesius St. Genesius of Arles St. Gerintius of Italica St. Gurloes St. Hunegund St. Joseph Calasanctius St. Julian Bl. Louis Baba St. Louis IX
Bl. Louis Sasanda Bl. Louis Sotelo St. Maginus St. Marcian St. Maria Michaela Desmaisieres St. Menas St. Nemesius and Lucilla St. Patricia Bl. Peter Vasquez St. Warinus St. Yrieix

Image of St. Teresa of Jesus Jornet Ibars

St. Teresa of Jesus Jornet Ibars

Foundress of the Little Sisters of the Poor. Born in Catalonia, Spain, she overcame many difficulties in her youth and eventually became a teacher at Lerida. Desirous to enter the religious life, she ... continue reading

