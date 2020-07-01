 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Wednesday, July 1st, 2020

Image of St. Junipero Serra

St. Junipero Serra

Miguel Jose Serra was born on the island of Majorca on November 24, 1713, and took the name of Junipero when in 1730, he entered the Franciscan Order. Ordained in 1737, he taught philosophy and ... continue reading

St. Junipero Serra St. Arnulf St. Carilefus St. Castus & Secundinus St. Cewydd St. Domitian St. Eparchius St. Felix of Como St. Gall
St. Gall Bl. Nazju Falzon St. Juthware St. Martin of Vienne St. Oliver Plunkett St. Servan St. Theodoric St. Veep

Image of St. Bernardino Realino

St. Bernardino Realino

St. Bernardino Realino was born into a noble family of Capri, Italy in 1530. After receiving a thorough and devout Christian education at the hands of his mother, he went on to study medicine at the ... continue reading

