Saint of the Day for Saturday, June 27th, 2020
St. Cyril of Alexandria
St. Cyril of Alexandria, Bishop and Doctor of the Church (June 27) Cyril was born at Alexandria, Egypt. He was nephew of the patriarch of that city, Theophilus. Cyril received a classical and ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Irenaeus
The writings of St. Irenaeus entitle him to a high place among the fathers of the Church, for they not only laid the foundations of Christian theology but, by exposing and refuting the errors of the ... continue reading
St. Maria Goretti
