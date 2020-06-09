 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Tuesday, June 9th, 2020

Image of St. Ephrem

St. Ephrem

"I was born in the way of truth: though my childhood was unaware of the greatness of the benefit, I knew it when trial came." Ephrem (or Eprhaim) the Syrian left us hundreds of hymns ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Ephrem Bl. Anne Mary Taigi St. Baithin St. Columba St. Cummian Bl. Diana Bl. Jose de Anchieta
St. Julian St. Maximian of Syracuse Sts. Primus and Felician St. Primus and Felician St. Richard of Andria St. Vincent of Agen

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Getulius

St. Getulius

Martyr with Amantius, Caerealis, and Primitivus. He was the husband of St. Symphorosa. An officer in the Roman army, he resigned when he became a Christian and returned to his estates near Tivoli, ... continue reading

