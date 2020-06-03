Saint of the Day for Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020

For those of us who think that the faith and zeal of the early Christians died out as the Church grew more safe and powerful through the centuries, the martyrs of Uganda are a reminder that ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

Founder of the Minor Clerks Regular with St. John Augustine Adorno. He was born in 1563, a member of a noble Neapolitan family. Though he had a rare skin disease, much like leprosy, Francis became a ... continue reading