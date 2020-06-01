Saint of the Day for Monday, June 1st, 2020
St. Justin Martyr
Christian apologist, born at Flavia Neapolis, about A.D. 100, converted to Christianity about A.D. 130, taught and defended the Christian religion in Asia Minor and at Rome, where he suffered ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
Sts. Marcellinus and Peter
Though we know very little about these two martyrs under Diocletian, there is no question that the early church venerated them. Evidence of the respect in which they were held are the basilica ... continue reading
