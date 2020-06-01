 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Monday, June 1st, 2020

Image of St. Justin Martyr

St. Justin Martyr

Christian apologist, born at Flavia Neapolis, about A.D. 100, converted to Christianity about A.D. 130, taught and defended the Christian religion in Asia Minor and at Rome, where he suffered ... continue reading

St. Justin Martyr Bl. Alphonsus de Mena Bl. Andrew Sushinda Bl. Andrew Tokuan Bl. Anthony of Tuy St. Atto St. Candida St. Caprasius St. Conrad of Trier St. Crescentian Bl. Dominic Nifaki Bl. Dominic of Fiunga Bl. Dominic of the Holy Rosary Bl. Dominic Shibioge Bl. Dominic Tomaki St. Eneco St. Felinus and Gratian Bl. Ferdinand Ayala
St. Firmus St. Fortunatus of Spoleto St. Hanibal Maria Di Francia St. Inigo St. John Baptist Scalabrini Bl. John Storey St. Justin St. Juventius St. Leo Tanaka St. Reverianus St. Ronan St. Secundus St. Telga Bl. Theobald St. Thespesius of Cappadocia St. Valens St. Wistan

Image of Sts. Marcellinus and Peter

Sts. Marcellinus and Peter

Though we know very little about these two martyrs under Diocletian, there is no question that the early church venerated them. Evidence of the respect in which they were held are the basilica ... continue reading

