Saint of the Day for Friday, May 1st, 2020

St. Marculf

Marculf is also known as Marcoul. He was born at Bayeux, Gaul, at noble parents. He was ordained when he was thirty, and did missionary work at Coutances. Desirous of living as a hermit, he was ... continue reading

St. Marculf St. Aceolus St. Acius St. Aldebrandus St. Amator St. Andeolus St. Arigius St. Asaph St. Augustus Schoffler St. Benedict of Szkalka St. Bertha of Kent St. Bertha of Val d'Or St. Brieuc St. Buriana
St. Ceallach St. Cominus St. Evermarus St. Grata St. Isidora St. Isidora the Simple St. John-Louis Bonnard St. Orentius St. Orentius and Patientia St. Panacea St. Peregrine Laziosi St. Riccardo Pampuri St. Theodard St. Ultan

St. Athanasius

St. Athanasius, also known as Athanasius the Great and Athanasius the Confessor, was a bishop and doctor of the church. He is called the "Father of Orthodoxy," the "Pillar of the Church" and ... continue reading

