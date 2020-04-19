Saint of the Day for Sunday, April 19th, 2020
St. Alphege
Archbishop and "the First Martyr of Canterbury." He was born in 953 and became a monk in the Deerhurst Monastery in Gloucester, England, asking after a few years to become a hermit. He received ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Marian
When St. Mamertinus was Abbot of the monastery which St. Germanus had founded at Auxerre, there came to him a young man called Marcian (also known as Marian), a fugitive from Bourges then occupied by ... continue reading
St. Philomena
