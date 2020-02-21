Saint of the Day for Friday, February 21st, 2020

Bishop and martyr. The bishop of Scythopolis in Galilee. He attended the Council of Chalcedon (451) and took part in the complete triumph of the orthodox Christian cause against the heretics of the ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

Margaret of Cortona, penitent, was born in Loviana in Tuscany in 1247. Her father was a small farmer. Margaret's mother died when she was seven years old. Her stepmother had little care for her ... continue reading