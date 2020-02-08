Saint of the Day for Saturday, February 8th, 2020

Jerome Emiliani lay chained in the dark dirty dungeon. Only a short time before he had been a military commander for Venice in charge of a fortress. He didn't care much about God because he didn't ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

St. Apollonia, who died in the year 249, was martyred for not renouncing her faith during the reign of Emperor Philip. The account of the life of St. Apollonia was written by St. Dionysius to Fabian, ... continue reading