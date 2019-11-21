 Skip to content

SALE Extended: 15% OFF + FREE Shipping $60+ >

Saint of the Day for Thursday, November 21st, 2019

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Gelasius

St. Gelasius

St. Gelasius I, Pope (Feast day - November 21) Gelasius was born in Rome, in the fifth century, the son of an African named Valerius. Later, ordained a priest, he was elected Pope on March 1st, ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Gelasius St. Albert of Louvain St. Amelberga St. Digain St. Gelasius I St. Gelasius I St. Heliodorus
St. Hilary St. Honorius St. Liberalis Bl. Frances Siedliska St. Maurus St. Rufus of Rome

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Cecilia

St. Cecilia

In the fourth century a Greek religious romance on the Loves of Cecilia and Valerian was written in glorification of virginal life with the purpose of taking the place of then-popular sensual ... continue reading

December 2019
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031
January 2020
S M T W T F S
1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Advent Reflection - Day 18 - The Third Wednesday of Advent

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.